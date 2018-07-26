Crime
July 26, 2018 12:17 pm

Man recovering after being shot during argument in Oshawa, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser.

Durham Regional Police Service
A A

OSHAWA, Ont. – Police say a man is recovering after being shot during an argument in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham regional police say they were called to a hospital early Thursday morning after a man arrived with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators say the man had been visiting a friend and got into an argument with a man in a vehicle parked outside.

READ MORE: Police looking for suspect after Molotov cocktail thrown at Bowmanville convenience store

It’s alleged the man in the vehicle pulled out a gun and shot the victim as he tried to run away.

Police say he was struck by a single bullet and then made his way to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say they’re looking for a man and woman who were in a silver BMW sedan.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News