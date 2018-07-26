Man recovering after being shot during argument in Oshawa, police say

OSHAWA, Ont. – Police say a man is recovering after being shot during an argument in Oshawa, Ont.
Durham regional police say they were called to a hospital early Thursday morning after a man arrived with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Investigators say the man had been visiting a friend and got into an argument with a man in a vehicle parked outside.
It’s alleged the man in the vehicle pulled out a gun and shot the victim as he tried to run away.
Police say he was struck by a single bullet and then made his way to hospital for treatment.
Investigators say they’re looking for a man and woman who were in a silver BMW sedan.
