Police investigate alleged murder in West Kelowna

RCMP are investigating the alleged murder of a woman at the Best Western Hotel in West Kelowna.

Police found the body of a woman when they were called to the 3400-block of Carrington Road just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A man was arrested a short distance from the hotel and is in police custody.

Police believe the man and woman were known to each other and are from the Lower Mainland.

RCMP said some businesses in the area have been impacted as police continue to search for evidence.

The Southeast District major crime unit is in charge of the investigation.