Health
July 22, 2018 3:34 pm

AHS confirms bat tests positive for rabies in Jasper

By Staff The Canadian Press

The body of a bat in New Brunswick which tested positive for rabies.

Jack Adair, Credit
A A

Alberta Health Services and Parks Canada say a bat has tested positive for rabies in Jasper National Park.

AHS says a hiker reported the bat on the Valley of Five Lakes trail, just south of Jasper, last weekend.

READ MORE: 2 bat bite incidents prompt rabies warning in southern Alberta

Parks Canada staff investigated and captured the bat.

READ MORE: Bat with rabies bites person in Airdrie

A number of bats, and occasionally other mammals, test positive for rabies in Alberta every year, and officials warn that animals behaving unusually or out of character may be rabies carriers.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta bat
Alberta Health Services
Bat
bat rabies
Jasper
Jasper bat rabies
Jasper National Park
Parks Canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News