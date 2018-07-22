AHS confirms bat tests positive for rabies in Jasper
Alberta Health Services and Parks Canada say a bat has tested positive for rabies in Jasper National Park.
AHS says a hiker reported the bat on the Valley of Five Lakes trail, just south of Jasper, last weekend.
Parks Canada staff investigated and captured the bat.
A number of bats, and occasionally other mammals, test positive for rabies in Alberta every year, and officials warn that animals behaving unusually or out of character may be rabies carriers.
