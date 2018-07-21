Missing Alberta woman safe after spending night lost in forest looking for dog

A woman and her dog are home safe after spending the night lost in a forest southwest of Sundre, Alta.

RCMP got the report of a missing person Friday and an unsuccessful small-scale search took place that evening.

The woman was trying to retrieve her dog in the bush when she got lost and became disoriented. She wound up spending the night on a ridge.

RCMP Air Services, Sundre Search and Rescue, and Red Deer Police Dog Service were called in to help the RCMP.

Air Services said there were a number of bears in the area and some cliff-like terrain that made searching in the dark dangerous.

Cpl. Marcia McDermott offered tips for anyone organizing a trip off the beaten track.

“There’s safety in numbers,” she said.

“If you’re going into the bush, ensure people know where you are and make sure you have a means of contacting them,” McDermott said. “Dress appropriately and keep animals on leashes.”

Saturday morning, a rancher on horseback found the woman about two kilometres from her campsite.