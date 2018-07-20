Kingston’s Connor Vreeken wants to add to the Ravens winning culture

The Carleton University basketball program has successfully recruited one of Kingston’s best players.

Connor Vreeken, an all-star forward for the Frontenac Falcons has committed to play for Dave Smart’s club.

The Ravens are a U-Sport powerhouse. Carleton has won the Canadian University championship in 13 of the past 15 years.

“I wanted to play for coach Smart,” said Vreeken, who suited up for Canada’s national junior team at the FIBA America’s tournament in St. Catharines.

Canada lost the gold medal game to the United States, 113-74.

“Despite that lopsided loss, it was pretty special representing my country on the international stage,” added Vreeken.

“Playing for Canada was always a goal of mine and it was nice to see my hard work paying off.”

Upon graduation, Vreeken was heavily recruited by several universities but chose Carleton for a number of reasons.

“It was a tough choice,” said Vreeken. “My parents and I took a long time deciding but in the end I couldn’t say no to a winning program with a winning coach. I look forward to learning more about basketball under coach Smart.”

Vreeken added that Carleton’s winning culture is something that he wants to be a part of.

He hopes to win his first U-Sport title next March at the national championship tournament in Halifax, N.S.