July 18, 2018 10:41 pm
Updated: July 18, 2018 10:51 pm

Mark Zuckerberg says Holocaust deniers won’t be banned from Facebook

By Staff The Associated Press

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks on stage during the annual Facebook F8 developers conference in 2017.

Stephen Lam/Reuters
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says while he finds Holocaust denial “deeply offensive,” he doesn’t believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

Speaking with Recode’s Kara Swisher, Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, said in an interview published Wednesday that he thinks there are things “that different people get wrong.” He added that he doesn’t think they are “intentionally” getting it wrong. At this point, Swisher cut in and said that in the case of Holocaust deniers, it may be intentionally wrong.

READ MORE: Canadian on trial in Germany for making holocaust denial videos

The remarks sparked criticism, including from the Anti-Defamation League, which said in a statement that Facebook has a “moral and ethical obligation” not to allow people to disseminate Holocaust denial on its platform.

Zuckerberg said offensive content isn’t necessarily banned unless it is to organize harm or attack someone.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

