Durham College building eSports gaming arena on site of former pub

While one building is coming down, Durham College is transforming another one into a gaming arena.

The former E.P. Taylor’s pub will become the new eSports gaming site.

The eSports industry has become very popular in recent years, and reflecting this, the site will feature 30 computers, all of which will be open to students.

It will also have 20 higher-end machines for a varsity team — but that’s still about a year away.

“They need a place to relax and unwind, and it’s up to us to give them the activities they want to do and eSports is what we are hearing is what our students enjoy in terms of relaxation and time to unwind,” said Marianne Marando, Durham College Business, IT and Management executive dean.

The eSports gaming arena is being built this summer and is expected to be open for students in September.