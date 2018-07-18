Cellphone-using cyclist charged after colliding with trailer of transport truck, police say

A 20-year-old Woodstock, Ont., cyclist is facing a Highway Traffic Act charge after provincial police say he collided with the trailer of a transport truck while using his cellphone.

Police said the incident occurred just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Foldens Line and Karn Road, northeast of Ingersoll, Ont.

In a statement, police said their investigation determined the transport truck had been approaching the intersection when the cyclist collided with its trailer. “The driver of the truck attempted to swerve to avoid the collision to no avail,” police said.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized, police said. He was later charged with failing to yield to traffic on the highway contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and was given a provincial offence notice.

In a statement, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said police wished to thank members of the public who helped the cyclist.

“This is a reminder for everyone to put their technology away so they can focus their attention on the task at hand,” Sanchuk said. “This bicyclist was extremely lucky to have only suffered minor injuries.”