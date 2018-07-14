Donald Trump on Twitter asks why Barack Obama did not act on claims of Russian election meddling

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday questioned why Barack Obama‘s administration did not act on allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. 2016 presidential election.

On Friday a federal grand jury said Russia’s military intelligence agency officers covertly monitored computers of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and Democratic campaign committees, and stole large amounts of data.

The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration. Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

.”…Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t the FBI take possession of it? Deep State?” Trump asked.

