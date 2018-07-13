Bob Layton: Are you a wrangler or a dangler?

The last we heard from environmental activists, they were dangling from a B.C. bridge, trying to disrupt tanker traffic.

First responders had to risk their lives to get them down before they hurt themselves. Do they enjoy all the negative publicity?

I always wonder why activists don’t use their endless passion to get involved in more positive things. They like to talk about how important clean air is, yet we heard nothing from them about where the marijuana smog should be allowed so as not to affect the public.

Greyhound is mostly shutting down. That may mean many more cars on the road. Environmentalists in their own petroleum-powered products can’t like that.

As governments look for a solution, where are the activists with a good environmental transportation idea?

In Delta, B.C. the ship that brought 500 Tamil residents from Sri Lanka eight years ago, sits rusting, loaded with asbestos, PCBs and mould. The government is asking for feedback on how to get rid of it. I expect the environmentalists are watching.

Activists — anything positive on an environmentally friendly way of disposing of this ship you can wrangle — or do you just prefer to dangle?

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.