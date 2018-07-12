Bike Night teaches big skills to little riders

There’s always a little something for everyone on Bike Nights.

It’s an event that takes place every Thursday during the summer, offering something for cyclists of all skills and ages.

There are bike rodeos and cycling parks for children who are just learning to ride or who want to get a little more confidence under their wheels.

READ MORE: Many cyclists in Peterborough feel unsafe.

Peterborough GreenUp’s Lindsay Stroud says little riders who come out on Bike Night often make great progress within the first hour.

“You see their control and their handling really improve, and also their desire to try something new,” she said.

For the grown-ups, there are cycling maintenance clinics and skills courses. There are also bike movie nights, family fun nights and rides around the city.