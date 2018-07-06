Bodies of two Winnipeggers recovered from Lake of the Woods

The bodies of two people from Winnipeg have been recovered from Lake of the Woods.

On Friday evening, the Ontario Provincial Police confirmed they found the bodies of 19-year-old Arwinder Brar and 20-year-old Pawan Preet Brar.

Rescuers including Kenora OPP, Kenora EMS, and Kenora Fire responded to reports of two swimmers in distress at McLeod Park Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Possible double drowning on Lake of the Woods near Kenora: OPP

A day later, the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit joined in the search.

Autopsies are expected to take place Monday in Kenora.