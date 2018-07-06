Lake of the Woods
Bodies of two Winnipeggers recovered from Lake of the Woods

By Will Reimer Global News

A search and rescue crew can be seen looking along the banks of Lake of the Woods for two swimmers believed to have drowned.

Jack Dawson
The bodies of two people from Winnipeg have been recovered from Lake of the Woods.

On Friday evening, the Ontario Provincial Police confirmed they found the bodies of 19-year-old Arwinder Brar and 20-year-old Pawan Preet Brar.

Rescuers including Kenora OPP, Kenora EMS, and Kenora Fire responded to reports of two swimmers in distress at McLeod Park Thursday afternoon.

A day later, the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit joined in the search.

Autopsies are expected to take place Monday in Kenora.

