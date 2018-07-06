Harlem Globetrotters bounce their way to Kelowna for World Vision

Basketball fans will get a treat this weekend. The world-renowned Harlem Globetrotters will be meeting fans and displaying their tricks at the second annual Kelowna 6K for Water.

Last year, the fundraiser saw hundreds of participants walking, running and rolling along the six-kilometre course.

The length of the walk is significant, as it is the average distance people in developing countries walk to find water. Participants wanting to get the full scope of the experience will be able to pick up full containers of water halfway through the course and carry them to the finish line.

Keli Marshall is the director of events for World Vision Canada. She says the organization’s goal is to support children in communities around the world who lack basic necessities such as water, education and nutrition.

Five thousand and 200 children received fresh water from the funds raised last year. Marshall says she’d like to see that number doubled this weekend.

Members of the Harlem Globetrotters had a chance to travel with World Vision last year to Mozambique to experience first-hand the impact of the organization’s water projects.

Hoops, one of the Globies who will be in attendance at the fundraiser, says the trip to Africa was humbling.

“We got to witness what they go through and it was very eye-opening,” she added.

The Kelowna 6K for Water is taking place this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Tugboat Bay. Participants can register onsite.

There will be lots of family activities, including a performance by the Globetrotters.

Those wishing to meet the basketball gurus can purchase tickets for a VIP breakfast with the players. The first 200 participants who sponsor a child will also get to personally meet the athletes.

For more information, visit the World Vision website.