TD Sunfest 2018 returns to Victoria Park, offering a kaleidoscope of culture

Many people gathered at Victoria Park to celebrate TD Sunfest, one of Canada’s largest international music and dance festivals.

The event features local and international cuisines, music and performing acts, with the main attraction being the variation in ethnic dishes offered by over 200 exhibitors.

“The food always draws us here,” said Wes Beaton of London, referring to himself and his girlfriend.

“[It’s] the different food that you don’t get at the normal restaurant,” Beaton added.

Beaton has been attending the event for 10 years and looks forward to eating Jamaican food.

Like Beaton, Stephanie Hodgert of London says she has been going to the festival for close to a decade. According to Hodgert, it is the best festival of the year — a multicultural event that allows vendors to showcase their culture through food.

Long Phan, owner of Quynh Nhi Southern Vietnamese Cuisine, says he is proud to exhibit his cultural dishes.

“Obviously you can’t demonstrate everything but to give people a sampling — bringing in a little of your world and display it in the park along with many other cultures — it is awesome to be a part of that,” Phan said.

The scorching heat did not stop the festivities. Organizers, however, are taking precautionary measures to help keep everyone cool by providing a TD Cool Down Zone located at the centre of the park.

Guests are able to access wifi and charge their devices while enjoying their meals in the shade zone. The location has lots of trees, tents, and umbrellas to shield people from the sun. Vendors also serve chilled drinks along with the water stations throughout the festival.

Everyone is encouraged to come down for the four-day festival, which runs from Thursday until Sunday.