Body of teen found after drowning at Pinawa Dam

RCMP have recovered the body of a teen who drowned at the old Pinawa Dam.

Police said the 18 year-old was swimming in the Lee River near the dam July 2 when he went underwater and didn’t resurface.

Friends told officers on scene the teen had been swimming down the rapids on the high side of the dam when they lost sight of him.

The underwater recovery unit was called in. The teen was found deceased 12:10 p.m. Wednesday.

RCMP said the drowning victim was not wearing a life jacket.

Access to the Old Pinawa Dam Heritage Park, near Lac du Bonnet, was restricted during the search.