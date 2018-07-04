9-year-old non-verbal girl with cerebral palsy honoured for saving brother’s life

Lexi Comeau-Jackson may be just nine-years-old, but she’s being hailed a hero for saving her brother’s life.

“She saved his life. She definitely did because things happened so quickly,” said her mother, Kelly Comeau-Jackson.

“It could have been worse but it wasn’t because of her.”

READ: ‘It’s a miracle’: Toddler wakes from coma after drowning with no complications

Lexi’s brother, Leeland, opened the door and went outside on his own while the family was getting ready to celebrate Lexi’s birthday party.

The 18-month-old then fell into the pool, which is when Lexie let out a loud scream.

“I died at that moment,” Comeau-Jackson says of seeing the top of her son’s head in the pool.

“You know when you’re having a nightmare and you feel like you’re screaming and nothing is coming out? I was screaming so loud and I just felt like there was nothing I could do. I knew I couldn’t get down the stairs in time so I’m praying that my mom’s hearing me yell while I’m running down the stairs.”

Leeland was quickly taken out of the pool by his grandmother and is doing fine.

“You know you’re praying, ‘Oh please, please be okay.” And I took him out right away and he moved and I go, “He’s okay,” and I opened his mouth and the water came out,” said Nancy Comeau-Drisdelle, the children’s grandmother.

WATCH: A Nova Scotia toddler was believed to have drowned in a pond at his grandparents house, but the boy survived and is doing better than anyone expected

What makes this story even more incredible is that Lexie lives with cerebral palsy and is non-verbal.

Councillor Tony Mancini heard about the ordeal and met with Lexie and her family. On Wednesday, Mancini took them on a tour of Halifax City Hall, where Lexie got to explore and even sit in the mayor’s chair in council chambers.

“It’s such a good story and it could have been a different story altogether,” said Mancini.

“The fact that she’s in a wheelchair, non-verbal and she was able to communicate enough to make it crystal clear that something was wrong and you meet her and she’s beautiful, she’s so bright, she’s so happy. Those are the stories we need to share.”

Lexie Comeau-Jackson, 9, is being honoured this afternoon by #Halifax Mayor Mike Savage and Councillor Tony Mancini for saving her little brother's life. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/kuWE2usYKn — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) July 4, 2018

The family also got to meet Halifax Mayor Mike Savage and Lexie was presented with a special award for saving her brother.

“I think we have to change the dictionary so when we say hero, we’ll say Lexie,” said Mancini.

“The fact that she knew at such a young age that something was wrong, this wasn’t right and she is a hero. That story could have been so different. It makes us all happy and a little emotional at the same time.”

WATCH: Three people say they’re lucky to be alive after a snow fort collapsed on them in Nova Scotia

For Lexie’s family, it’s a special day to celebrate a special little girl.