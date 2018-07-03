Supreme Cannabis comes to terms with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation

Another cannabis company is set to supply recreational cannabis to Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation.

Supreme Cannabis Company Inc announced Tuesday that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary will supply recreational cannabis to Manitoba’s private cannabis retailers.

“We look forward to working with the MBLL and the province’s entrepreneurial retailers to develop a robust recreational marketplace that offers quality-driven brands for cannabis enthusiasts,” CEO of Supreme Cannabis John Fowler said.

Last week Delta 9 announced a deal that will see Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation provided with 2.3 million grams of cannabis.

Under the agreement Supreme Cannabis will supply Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation with 1,690 kg of cannabis over a 12-month period.

Manitoba also becomes Supreme Cannabis’ first provincial recreational partner.