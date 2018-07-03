Crime
July 3, 2018 7:21 am
Updated: July 3, 2018 7:22 am

Man drowns, teen clinging to life following weekend campground incidents

By Staff 980 CFPL

OPP say two separate drowning incidents over the weekend led to one man's death and a 13-year-old clinging to her life.

It was a deadly weekend on London-area lakes, after a man in his 40s drowned, and a teenager is fighting for her life in two separate incidents Monday.

Emergency services were called to a family campground in Perth County just before noon after receiving reports of a missing child.

A 13-year-old girl was located unconscious in a small lake at the campground.

Emergency responders were able to resuscitate the teen. She was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Just hours later, around 4 p.m., Oxford OPP were called to Trout Lake at a campground near Innerkip to reports of a man pulled from the lake with no vital signs.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

