Man drowns, teen clinging to life following weekend campground incidents
It was a deadly weekend on London-area lakes, after a man in his 40s drowned, and a teenager is fighting for her life in two separate incidents Monday.
Emergency services were called to a family campground in Perth County just before noon after receiving reports of a missing child.
A 13-year-old girl was located unconscious in a small lake at the campground.
Emergency responders were able to resuscitate the teen. She was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Just hours later, around 4 p.m., Oxford OPP were called to Trout Lake at a campground near Innerkip to reports of a man pulled from the lake with no vital signs.
The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the incident remains under investigation.
