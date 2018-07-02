Teen, 17, dies in two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 southwest of Winnipeg

A 17-year-old female is dead after a head-on crash in the Rural Municipality of Roland Sunday night.

At approximately 11:55 p.m. on July 1, Carman RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3, about nine kilometres south of Highway 23.

Police said a northbound vehicle, being driven by a 17-year-old male from Rosenfeld, with a 17-year-old female passenger from Roland, collided head-on with a southbound vehicle, being driven by a 19-year-old male from Winnipeg.

The 17-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the two drivers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol was not a factor in the crash and seat belts were in use.

The investigation is ongoing.