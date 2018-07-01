‘It’s the best country in the world to live in’: Thousands in Regina celebrate Canada Day at Wascana Park

Thousands sporting red and white showed off their Canadian pride at Wascana Park for Canada’s 151st birthday.

“It’s the best country in the world to live in,” one festival-goer said. “The freedom we have, the way everyone comes together like with Humboldt and celebrations like this.”

With no shortage of festivities, people from varying backgrounds and different traditions reflected on why they love to call Canada home.

“We have a lot of diversity which is awesome — which a lot of countries don’t. So that’s really nice,” another festival-goer said.

READ MORE: 71 new Canadians make it official at Halifax citizenship ceremony on Canada Day

Across from the legislative building, where the main stage and beer gardens normally sit, 12 tipis stood in their place. Last-minute changes were made as protesters have occupied the space for more than 124 days now.

“They are going to be talking to the province [Monday] and hopefully they can begin to make steps toward that direction and the park goes back to normal as it used to be,” Mayor Michael Fougere said. “Right now, that really is a reflection of who we are as a province. We’re going through reconciliation.”

“We need to put Indigenous peoples in a more equitable light and we need to be addressing Indigenous issues before we can celebrate anything to do with Canada,” Justice for Our Stolen Children camp supporter Robyn Pitawanakwat said.

The Prime Minister also weighed in on the issue during a brief stop in Regina to visit steelworkers, who have been hit hard by President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

READ MORE: ‘I’m a proud Canadian’: Wife of jailed Saudi blogger sworn in as Canadian citizen

“I understand there’s a significant amount of provincial issues they’re concerned about,” Trudeau said. “We recognize that a true nation-to-nation relationship around reconciliation requires that all levels of government work together.”

For others in Regina, the day took on a new meaning, opening the door to a world of new opportunities, as 30 new Canadians became citizens.

“I’m so happy about it,” said newcomer Sandeep Sidhu. “I was waiting for six years and now I can do everything. I can work. I am so happy now.”

“For me to be a Canadian citizen, it’s a great relief for me,” said Elma Bennett “Especially because I’ve been here for over 13 years now and this is the time. I am so proud to be a Canadian citizen.”

Even though the day holds a different meaning for some, it’s a time to pause and reflect on a nation many call home.