Layoffs in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. a result of Donald Trump steel tariffs, company says

A manufacturing company says it’s laying off workers in Ontario in response to U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

A spokesman for Tenaris, which manufactures seamless steel pipes, says 40 workers at the company’s mill in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., will be laid off on Sunday due to changes in the export market.

READ MORE: Here’s the final list of Canadian retaliatory tariffs taking effect against Trump on July 1

David McHattie says the employees were hired at the northern Ontario mill to help with increased demand for the company’s products, including steel pipes.

WATCH: Canada ready to roll on retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products

But months later, the Trump administration imposed a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminum, which Tenaris says has created an “unsustainable” market.

READ MORE: Boycotting U.S. products? Here’s how to buy Canadian during a trade war

The company has operations around the world and says the market remains uncertain as the trade dispute between the United States and Canada continues.

The layoffs come the same day Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on American goods come into effect.