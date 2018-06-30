Sweltering Southern Ontario heatwave will keep Rogers Centre roof closed

Environment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for most of Southern Ontario for the Canada Day long weekend.

They said the temperature Saturday is expected to reach a daytime high of 36 C, but the humidex hitting 45 C will likely make it feel even hotter.

In a release sent out Saturday morning, Environment Canada said extreme heat affects everyone.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” it read.

READ MORE: Toronto Public Health, GO Transit issue heat-related warnings ahead of long weekend

Toronto Public Health said Friday they have added seven cooling stations throughout the city of Toronto to provide respite from the scorching temperatures.

Many are taking necessary precautions to mitigate the effects the sweltering conditions can have.

The Rogers Centre said the roof will remain closed for today’s 1:07 p.m. Blue Jays game.

They said they will also add multiple water stations throughout the stadium to ensure fans stay hydrated.