City of Kawartha Lakes
June 25, 2018 2:41 pm

Police probe suspicious fire at industrial site in Lindsay

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a James Street industrial site in Lindsay.

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a James Street industrial site in Lindsay.

Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue
A A

Police in Lindsay are investigating a suspicious fire at an industrial property on Friday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police and Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Services responded to the fire at a site on James Street.

The fire was quickly extinguished but the building sustained damage, police said. No damage value was provided. No one was injured.

READ MORE: City of Kawartha Lakes home destroyed by cooking-related fire

Police say the fire is suspicious.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252, or information can also be provided anonymously to Kawartha-Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Kawartha Lakes
James Street fire
Kawartha Lakes
Kawartha Lakes Fire
Kawartha Lakes Police Service
lindsay
Lindsay fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News