Police probe suspicious fire at industrial site in Lindsay

Police in Lindsay are investigating a suspicious fire at an industrial property on Friday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police and Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Services responded to the fire at a site on James Street.

The fire was quickly extinguished but the building sustained damage, police said. No damage value was provided. No one was injured.

Police say the fire is suspicious.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252, or information can also be provided anonymously to Kawartha-Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).