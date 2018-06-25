Montreal Street fire leaves several displaced

Kingston fire and rescue were called to a house fire on Montreal Street just before 3 a.m. this morning.

More than three fire trucks were called to the scene to help dowse the flames near Hickson Avenue. Montreal Street was closed for several hours but is now reopened.

Firefighters on scene said they were investigating several possible causes of the fire. Although at least three witnesses on scene mentioned a candle as the cause of the fire, but this is unconfirmed by Kingston Fire.

All residents from the home at 768 Montreal Street, which is split into at least four units, were evacuated. There are differing reports of the number of residents in the home, but Kingston Fire said at least two couples were living in the residence.

The damage to the home is at least $500,000, according to Kingston Fire.

The home now has a large hole in the roof and one side of the house and the back of the building were severely damaged. None of the surrounding homes were damaged by the flames.

All pets were evacuated, including a dog, a kitten and a hamster named Ted, according to Dominic Owens, who runs the First Response Media Twitter account

Owens say firefighters were “overjoyed” to see that Ted had survived, and some were seen petting him.