Peterborough Lock n’ Paddle invites participants to experience local history

On Sunday, June 24, the Peterborough Lock n’ Paddle gave people the opportunity to experience two national historic sites: the Trent Severn Waterway and the Peterborough Lift Lock. And one tourist from Texas said she’s never seen anything like it.

“It’s going great,” said Cheryl Munsey. “We are here on our boat doing the great loop and when we heard that this was going to be a lock n’ paddle, we wanted to come up and see it.”

This year, the event is doing things a bit differently by hosting three rounds of lockage as opposed to one, which maximizes the number of people who get to participate in this unique experience — participants that include a local Habitat for Humanity group.

“We just wanted to do this as a group, as a Habitat crew, and come out and enjoy the beautiful weather and see what it’s all about,” said Liz Etsell with Habitat for Humanity.

The event is a partnership between Parks Canada, the Canadian Canoe Museum, and The Land Canadian Adventures

Lock N’ Paddle is also marking National Canoe Day, which officially falls on June 26th.

For the third annual Lock n’ Paddle, the goal was to get as many paddlers through the tubs as possible. Last year, 328 canoes and kayaks were filled to the brim.

“This year, we want to make it inclusive for everyone so we are doing as many lockages as possible to get everyone through,’ said Karen Feeley with Parks Canada.

There were three lockages that took place, each filling about 100 canoes and kayaks in the tubs.

“I’m out with my cousins today and its my first time out here,” said Matthew Gibson, a first-time participant. “I just wanted to see what the community has been up to.”