Federal leaders court voters in Quebec on Fête nationale holiday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is continuing his weekend trip to Quebec, where he’ll spend the Fête Nationale holiday meeting members of the public.
After making stops in Drummondville and Montreal on Saturday, Trudeau will attend a neighbourhood party and a circus festival west of Montreal Sunday with his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.
The leaders of the other major federal parties are also in Quebec for Sunday’s holiday, which is also known as St-Jean-Baptiste Day.
Conservative Andrew Scheer has planned stops in at least four municipalities, ending with a Fete Nationale celebration in Quebec City.
And Jagmeet Singh will be in Montreal’s Rosemont neighbourhood, where he’ll join the celebrations alongside NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice.
