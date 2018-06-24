Federal leaders court voters in Quebec on Fête nationale holiday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is continuing his weekend trip to Quebec, where he’ll spend the Fête Nationale holiday meeting members of the public.

Today, we celebrate Quebecers and all Francophones from coast to coast to coast. Because of you, our country is strong in its differences and proud of its diversity. Happy St-Jean-Baptiste Day and Happy Fête nationale! https://t.co/Tjaeeqpa8s pic.twitter.com/bRWUVQY4DU — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 24, 2018

After making stops in Drummondville and Montreal on Saturday, Trudeau will attend a neighbourhood party and a circus festival west of Montreal Sunday with his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

READ MORE: ‘There’s no place for intolerance’: Justin Trudeau responds to protester at Fête nationale event in Montreal

The leaders of the other major federal parties are also in Quebec for Sunday’s holiday, which is also known as St-Jean-Baptiste Day.

WATCH: Justin Trudeau in Montreal for Fête nationale festivities

Conservative Andrew Scheer has planned stops in at least four municipalities, ending with a Fete Nationale celebration in Quebec City.

A fun way to kick off #FeteNationale: celebrating with Quebecers and my colleague @SBoucherMP at the Charlevoix Rodeo. Stay tuned for more. Lots of great events planned around Quebec with my @CPC_HQ team this weekend. pic.twitter.com/p0fQS7F6Cb — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) June 24, 2018

READ MORE: Your Montreal guide to Fête nationale 2018

And Jagmeet Singh will be in Montreal’s Rosemont neighbourhood, where he’ll join the celebrations alongside NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice.