Armstrong Spallumcheen names its citizen of the year

Barb Schmidt was named the Armstrong Spallumcheen citizen of the year this week.

A resident of Armstrong since 1992, Schmidt is involved with the Armstrong Kin Club and Girl Guides of Canada. She was honoured by past Citizens of the Year and invited guests on Thursday at a tea hosted by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum & Art Gallery and the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

“A tireless volunteer for the Armstrong Kin Club, Barb has been a valued member of the club,” said one person who nominated Schmidt for the award. “She is always smiling and happy and when you work beside her during the long hours, she make the time fly. I can hear her laughing now.’

“Barb has been leading Brownie packs for years in Armstrong,’ said another person who also nominated Schmidt for the award. “She gives up much of her free time to develop and plan weekly Brownie meetings, plan outings, organize camps and selling Girl Guide Cookies with her girls.”

“My daughter has blossomed in Brownies through the weekly meetings and the cool experiences this year. Barb has inspired the girls to help others in the community, not just through Guiding, but on a personal level. We as parent really appreciate the time Barb spends with her Brownies.”

“As a Girl Guide leader, my focus is to empower girls to lead the way in seeking new challenges, find their voice, discover how they can make a difference in their world, make friends and have a ton of fun in a safe, supportive inclusive space,’ said Schmidt, who was born and raised in Vernon and graduated from high school in 1981.

“It is something special to watch a five-year-old Spark grow into a 17-year-old Ranger who then becomes a valued community volunteer as an adult. This is the pay off, my heart is full.”

Barb will receive official recognition as Citizen of the Year 2018 during the opening ceremony of Canada Day Celebrations in Memorial Park on July 1.