Kelowna Airport: Emergency response due to medical condition

There was a large emergency response at Kelowna International Airport this morning, but it didn’t involve any aircraft.

Passengers may have been alarmed when they saw three airport fire trucks and an ambulance at the south end of the tarmac shortly before 9 a.m. this morning.

But it turns out that’s where a construction crew is working on the apron, and one of the workers suffered an undisclosed medical condition.

Because airport firefighters were so close and that they’re also first responders, they were dispatched to the medical emergency.

The worker with the medical condition was taken to Kelowna General Hospital and his condition is not known.

No aircraft or flights were effected.