Norwegian Airlines entering Canadian market with flights from Hamilton to Dublin, Ireland

Another feather in the cap for Hamilton International Airport.

Norwegian Airlines has announced it is entering the Canadian market and will launch the only transatlantic flight out of Hamilton to Dublin, Ireland.

Year-round daily service from John C. Munro Airport to Dublin Airport will launch March 31, 2019.

“Today’s announcement by Norwegian introducing transatlantic service from Hamilton to Dublin next summer 2019 is a game-changer for travellers in southern Ontario. Hamilton International provides access to a large population base and is well positioned to facilitate low-cost operations for carriers such as Norwegian.

“We hear from our passengers about how much they love flying from Hamilton and wish they could get to destinations in Europe. We are thrilled that with Norwegian’s announcement today, more people will be able to access this low-cost service from Hamilton next summer,” said Cathie Puckering, president & CEO, of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.

Fares start as low as $279 Canadian, one-way, including taxes.

“We are very excited about entering the Canadian market, and provide Canadians with Norwegian’s combination of affordable low fares and award-winning service, whether they are heading to the Caribbean or Europe. This is only our first step into Canada and as the world’s fastest-growing airline, we look forward to expanding our presence here in the next few years,” said Thomas Ramdahl, Norwegian’s chief commercial officer.

“Norwegian was the first airline in more than 20 years to link both French Caribbean islands to New York City and in these three years, we have seen our operation continue to grow and expand. We will now be the only airline to connect the French Caribbean with both Canada and the United States, as well as to French Guiana,” said Ramdahl.

The new transatlantic route will be operated by a brand new Boeing 737 MAX, which Norwegian was the first to operate to and from North America last summer.

Norwegian, named Value Airline of the Year 2018 by Air Transport World, will also launch seasonal service from Montreal to the Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique in late October.

The airline also announced new service from both Guadeloupe and Martinique to Cayenne in French Guiana. Service from Fort Lauderdale to both islands will increase to four weekly flights each, and to six weekly flights each from New York-JFK.

Winter seasonal service from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport to Guadeloupe’s Point-à-Pitre International Airport will launch on Oct. 29, 2018, and operate three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Flights to Martinique Aimé Césaire International Airport will launch on Nov. 1, 2018, and operate twice per week on Thursdays and Saturdays. Launch fares to both cities start as low as C$219 one-way, including taxes. Both routes will operate during the winter season until end of March 2019.