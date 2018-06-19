World
June 19, 2018 9:52 pm

Agent who texted anti-Trump messages escorted out of FBI building during ‘internal proceedings’

By Staff The Associated Press

Traffic along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington streaks past the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters building Wednesday night, Nov. 1, 2017.

AP Photo/J. David Ake
WASHINGTON – An FBI agent removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team because of anti-Donald Trump text messages has been escorted out of the FBI building “as part of the ongoing internal proceedings,” his attorney said Tuesday.

Peter Strzok “remains a proud FBI agent” who wants to serve his country but has been the “target of unfounded personal attacks, political games and inappropriate information leaks,” according to a statement from lawyer Aitan Goelman.

Goelman said that “despite being put through a highly questionable process, Pete has complied with every FBI procedure, including being escorted from the building as part of the ongoing internal proceedings.”

Strzok, a seasoned counterintelligence agent, was a lead agent on the investigation into whether Hillary Clinton illegally mishandled classified information through her use of a private email server while secretary of state. He later joined Mueller’s team investigating Russian election interference but was reassigned last summer after the discovery of anti-Trump text messages he had traded with an FBI lawyer. One of the texts, from August 2016, showed Strzok saying, “We’ll stop it,” in reference to a potential Trump election win.

A Justice Department inspector general report last week sharply criticized Strzok and the lawyer, Lisa Page, for creating an appearance of impropriety through their anti-Trump communications. But the report said the investigation’s conclusions, including that Clinton should not be prosecuted, weren’t shaped by political bias.

