Regina Riot jerseys located, believed to be returned as police discover stolen vehicle

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has reported that a stolen vehicle containing football jerseys of the Regina Riots has been located and all jerseys are believed to have been returned to the team.

READ MORE: Regina Riot searching for stolen uniforms

On June 18 at around 3 p.m., RPS located an abandoned stolen vehicle that had been reported as stolen a week earlier on the 4800 block of 8th Avenue.

Police say that the investigation into the theft is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service, 306-777-6500, or Crimestoppers, 1-800-222-8477.