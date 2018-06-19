Emilia Clarke says goodbye to ‘Game Of Thrones’ with emotional message

Emilia Clarke bid an emotional farewell to her Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen on Instagram over the weekend.

The 31-year-old attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s London “OTR II” tour on Friday before heading back to film the final scenes for the eighth and final season of the much-loved HBO series.

Clarke said the set had been her “home away from home” for almost 10 years and admitted she would “never stop missing” her GoT family.

READ MORE: ‘Game Of Thrones’ actor Kit Harington speaks out about ‘a**holes’ who leak spoilers

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade. It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing #LastSeasonItIs,” she wrote.

Clarke certainly isn’t the only one to get emotional when talking about the series finale, with Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, previously admitting on The One Show that he sobbed when reading the script.

READ MORE: George R.R. Martin promises ‘Game Of Thrones’ prequel will not interfere with finishing his next book

He shared in an interview back in October, “I cried at the end! It wasn’t anything particular that happens. You have to remember, I’ve done eight years of it.”

Harington continued: “I think, no one really cares about [Game of Thrones] more than us… It’s been an institution longer than any other institution I’ve been in. School, drama school, anything.”

READ MORE: ‘Game Of Thrones’ star Natalie Dormer believes ‘feminist men’ are ‘part of the solution’ to achieve gender equality in Hollywood

“I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It’s going to be a strange year. Saying goodbye to everyone, having your last scene with this person or having your last scene with that person. Not only you’re attached to it, loads of people around the world are attached to it,” he said.

Game of Thrones Season 8 is set to air next year.