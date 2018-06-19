Peterborough man assaults woman, brandishes knife at Stewart Street residence: police

A Peterborough man faces several charges after police say he assaulted a woman and then brandished a knife on Monday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of Stewart Street for a reported assault. Police say the suspect assaulted a female and then brandished a kitchen knife and threatened her.

“The accused and the victim know of each other,” police stated on Tuesday. “The accused then fled the residence.”

The man was located in the area of Dalhousie and Stewart streets where he was placed under arrest.

“During the investigation, the accused also threatened an officer,” police said.

Chad Michael Clarke, 36, of Brock Street, is charged with assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts each of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.