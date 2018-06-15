Innisfil man arrested for allegedly violating court order to stay clear of public parks, children

A 37-year-old Innisfil man was arrested for violating a court order to stay away from public parks where children are likely to play.

According to the South Simcoe police, on June 13 at around 12:30 p.m., an officer observed a man sitting on a bench in Innisfil Beach Park.

Police say when the man saw the cruiser, he immediately stood up and began walking away from the area. The officer pulled up beside the man to speak to him, and recognized him from previous dealings.

The officer identified the suspect, and became aware of his condition to stay away from public parks where children are likely to be.

Police arrested the man, and he was transported to the South Division.

According to police, the man was charged with breaching a prohibition order in relation to children, and was held pending a bail hearing.