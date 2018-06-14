World
June 14, 2018 6:15 pm
Updated: June 14, 2018 6:28 pm

FBI boss Christopher Wray defends bureau after report criticizes James Comey

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Christopher Wray says FBI will learn from DOJ's report on Hillary Clinton email probe

A A

FBI Director Christopher Wray is defending the FBI in response to a scathing inspector general report that heavily criticized the actions of his predecessor in the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Story continues below

Wray says the report only addresses a specific set of facts and the actions of a handful of officials. He says “nothing” in the report “impugns” the integrity of the FBI workforce as a whole.

READ MORE: Watchdog says James Comey violated FBI procedure on Clinton probe, but not politically motivated

Wray also says the report found “errors in judgment” and policy violations, but it found no evidence of political bias or improper consideration “actually impacting the investigations under review.”

The report released Thursday criticizes former FBI Director James Comey, calling him “insubordinate” and saying he broke with longstanding policy. It also criticizes the politically charged texts of a handful of agents.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Christopher Wray
Clinton emails
Comey probe
Comey report
FBI
FBI clinton emails
Hillary Clinton email probe
Hillary Clinton emails
James Comey
James Comey Hillary Clinton emails

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News