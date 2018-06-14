Mountain Climber program becomes permanent staple in Hamilton

Hamilton City Council has approved an expansion of the Mountain Climber pilot program.

It allows cyclists to take an HSR bus up or down the escarpment for free.

After a year-long pilot that began in May 2017, council approved the permanent implementation of the Mountain Climber on the James Mountain Hill.

The @HSR Mountain Climber pilot program is being expanded to the KENILWORTH and BECKETT Drive mountain accesses! Full details: https://t.co/DW5DO8yWJr #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/OOMyIlV8AH — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) June 14, 2018

Council also approved a second pilot project of the program on the Kenilworth Access and Beckett Drive (Queen Street).

The pilot project will also be monitored for a year before staff reports back with recommendations on whether to continue in spring 2019.