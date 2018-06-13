Woman’s death at downtown Toronto apartment building ruled a homicide: police

Toronto police say the death of a woman in a downtown apartment building has been ruled a homicide.

Police said in a statement Wednesday evening that officers were called to the fifth floor of the building near Niagara Street and Richmond Street West just before 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

0613 18:31 Homicide #40/2018, 798 Richmond Street West https://t.co/TAPkdr99pA — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 13, 2018

The statement said officers found the woman with “obvious trauma.” She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday, but investigators haven’t released the victim’s cause of death.

The woman’s identity hasn’t been confirmed, police said.

This is the city’s 40th homicide of 2018.

Anyone with information, in particular over the past three days, is asked to contact the homicide squad at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.