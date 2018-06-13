Vancouver Coastal Health seeking nearly $1M from foreign mother who allegedly skipped out on hospital bill

Vancouver Coastal Health is suing a mother for allegedly not paying her bill after giving birth at Richmond Hospital six years ago.

According to a B.C. Supreme Court document, the defendant Yan Xia was not a resident of Canada when she was admitted to the hospital, and was provided treatment and services.

The health authority alleges that by accepting those services, the defendant agreed to pay the plaintiff at its non-residential rate schedule, with interest of two per cent per month.

The court document states on October 23, 2012 — the plaintiff invoiced the defendant for almost $313,000 in services.

Now the health authority is seeking relief for the amount owing, plus costs.

None of these allegations has been proven in court.