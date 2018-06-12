York Pride organizers looking to make history at this year’s parade

Residents in the York Region can celebrate their pride at the York Pride Parade this weekend on June 16. Organizers expect this year’s festivities to be bigger and better than ever.

In 2016, the parade was moved from Richmond Hill to Newmarket, and will be held in downtown Newmarket on Main Street again this year.

The parade has grown wildly over the last few years. In 2015, the festival welcomed 500 attendees, and in 2017, more than 2,500 residents joined in the celebration. This year, organizers expect between 3,000 and 5,000 people will partake in the festivities.

York Pride staff are looking to make history in 2018. Festival organizers say this year, business engagement has been through the roof. With the help of local businesses, York Pride staff are hoping to showcase more rainbows downtown than anywhere else in the region.

York Pride has also opened an LGBTQ2S lounge on Main Street, the first ever in the area.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at the Ontario Street and Main Street intersection, and will travel south to Water Street.

According to a statement released by York Pride, this year’s parade will showcase 50 unique groups which will “show off their ultimate rainbow spirit while dancing to some upbeat tunes.”

The festivities will culminate with live performances, activities for all ages and a firework display at Riverwalk Commons in the city.

Organizers say the main stage will be jam-packed with performances including bands, dancers and drag queens. “We would be lying if we said this one wasn’t the biggest and best lineup of entertainment and activities yet!”

More information including a full schedule of events can be found on York Pride’s website.