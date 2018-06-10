Rick Zamperin: The end of NHL and NBA seasons leave a little void

Welcome to the unofficial start of the dog days of summer.

Yes, I know, summer hasn’t even started yet. But from a sports perspective, summer is on like Donkey Kong.

The National Hockey League season wrapped up last Thursday when the Washington Capitals knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

I have to admit, I was cheering for Washington captain Alex Ovechkin to win the Cup, knowing that it would be the pinnacle moment of his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

And watching Ovie celebrate with the Cup over the last few days has been extremely fun to watch.

Basketball is also in off-season mode after the Golden State Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers to claim their second consecutive NBA championship.

LeBron James must now decide whether he wants to stay in Cleveland, or leave the Cavs for the second time in his career and join a new team.

And so now that the hockey and basketball seasons are done, sports fans turn their attention to the boys of summer — baseball — and the Canadian Football League.

The World Cup will grip fans around the globe for the next few weeks, although with Italy failing to qualify for the first time since 1958, I won’t be watching the tournament with the same passion.

Golf, especially the major championships, along with tennis Grand Slam events and auto racing are also on the calendar, but with hockey and hoops over, there’s a little void until the fall.