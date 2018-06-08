Edmonton councillor pushes to use less plastic

The City of Edmonton is looking at joining other municipalities in Canada to create jurisdictions where single-use plastics are not allowed. Earlier this year, Montreal became the first major city in Canada to implement a long-term ban on plastic bags.

Retailers in Montreal can be sentenced to a fine between $200 and $1,000 if they are found producing plastic bags for customers. Edmonton is also looking at its options.

“We need to think about how briefly we use plastics and if we need to use them at all,” Councillor Ben Henderson said.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw group pursuing plastic bag ban

The city is not proposing a ban at this point but recognizes the need to reduce the demand for plastic items. Councillors asked administration to study the measures taken by other cities.

“I’m pretty determined we have to do something and that we can do a better job on this and the report will bring us back some really good information on other municipalities.”

Councillors are awaiting the report, due in August, to understand the implications of plastic and its effects on the city. Henderson believes the report will offer guidance on the issues other municipalities faced in banning single-use plastic products.

WATCH: Moncton ponders ban on plastic bags, retail council would rather see provincial legislation

“When we get the evidence back… I am hoping we can make the choices that make the most sense and are best for the city,” Henderson said.

Edmonton has considered banning some types of plastic since it was first discussed in 2008. However, Henderson fears the city has stalled on the initiative. Councillors are now reviewing various ways to minimize and reduce the usage of plastic in Edmonton.

“There are a lot of different tools and you need to pick the option that works the best and the one that has the least unattended consequences.”