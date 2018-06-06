Man caught with pants down after urinating on cars downtown: Kingston Police

A Kingston man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself and urinating on several parked cars in the downtown area on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old man was seen around 8 p.m. on the corner of Wellington and Clarence streets, with his genitals allegedly exposed while allegedly urinating on a parked vehicle.

Police say he was seen again in another area doing the same thing near a daycare where children were playing outside.

When they arrived, police say they suspected the man to be under the influence of drugs.

Police say they found him walking down Wellington Street with his pants down.

The accused was charged with commit indecent act, and breach probation.