Canada
June 6, 2018 2:56 pm
Updated: June 6, 2018 2:58 pm

Nova Scotia finalist for potential site of world’s first whale sanctuary

By Staff The Canadian Press

An artist's rendering of a planned whale sanctuary, which could be located in Nova Scotia or Washington state, shown in a handout.

The Canadian Press/HO- Whale Sanctuary Project
A A

An undisclosed spot somewhere off Nova Scotia has been shortlisted as a potential site for the world’s first seaside sanctuary for whales and dolphins born in captivity.

The pioneering effort started two years ago when the U.S.-based Whale Sanctuary Project announced it was looking at 100 possible sites across North America.

READ MORE: Protesters gather at Vancouver Aquarium with call to ’empty the tanks’

Lori Marino, president of the non-profit group, confirmed this week that the list has been narrowed to two locations: Nova Scotia and Washington state – with a couple sites in British Columbia as backup choices.

She says public attitudes have changed toward whales and dolphins being forced to perform at marine parks and aquariums.

WATCH: Canada closes more fisheries to protect Right whales

Renowned marine biologist Hal Whitehead, a professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax who specializes in the study of whales, says he supports the project.

Marino says her group plans to make a decision before the end of the year, and the goal is to have the large sanctuary operating by 2020.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Captive Whale
captive whales
dolphin
Environment
Hal Whitehead
Halifax
Lori Marino
Nova Scotia
Whale
Whale Sanctuary
Whale Sanctuary Project
Whales

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News