Police suspect arson as cause of Russell Street fire

Kingston police are currently investigating an apartment fire they believe to be caused by arson.

On June 1, around 9:45 p.m. police responded to a fire at 16 Russell Street.

On arrival officers observed an elderly man in a second floor window directly above an area of the building engulfed in flames.

Police say the man yelled out that he was disabled and one officer lifted the second officer up to the window.

The officer climbed through the window of the smoke-filled apartment and was able to rescue the man. Additional officers arrived shortly afterwards and assisted in the evacuation of other tenants.

Kingston Fire responded to extinguish the blaze. Victim services and Red Cross later attempted to find temporary accommodations for the displaced tenants.

According to police, the fire is suspected to be arson and is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Ross at 613-549-4660 ext. 6232 or via email at bross@kingstonpolice.ca.