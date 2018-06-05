London University Hospital medical technician charged with drugging, sexually assaulting patient

A medical technician at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is facing charges after a woman reported being drugged and sexually assaulted during an electroencephalogram (EEG) procedure, London police say.

According to investigators, the woman underwent the EEG at University Hospital April 11, during which it is alleged she was injected with a sedative that put her to sleep.

The woman said that when she awoke, she was being sexually assaulted.

The incident was reported to police May 11.

Police are concerned there may be additional victims and are encouraging anyone who may have had a similar experience to contact police immediately.

As a result of the investigation, 24-year-old Vincent Gauthier of London is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of overcoming resistance by administering or attempting to administer a drug.

READ MORE: Leering incident at London pharmacy draws police and social-media attention

“I speak on behalf of our entire hospital when I say that we are extremely concerned and dismayed that this may have happened at LHSC,” says Dr. Paul Woods, president and CEO of London Health Sciences Centre in a release sent out early Tuesday.

“Our primary concern is for the well-being of the patient who came forward. Upon being notified of this situation we quickly took steps to launch an investigation and remove the employee from all patient care duties within our hospital,” he said.

Gauthier has been an employee of the London Health Sciences Centre since May of 2015. He has been suspended since April 25. The LHSC has been fully cooperative with the investigation, police said.

READ MORE: 35-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in death of Dereck Szaflarski turns self in, police say

“We will also be proactively reaching out to patients who would have had EEGs performed by Mr. Gauthier in an unsupervised capacity to ensure no other patients have concerns regarding their procedure,” said Woods.

“This type of accusation represents a most serious breach of trust between health care provider and patient, and does not embody the actions of thousands of staff and physicians at LHSC who are dedicated to providing the best care to our patients,” he said.

READ MORE: Ontario Civilian Police Commission suspends investigation into London principal

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a London court July 3.

Anyone with information related to this investigation, or who may have been a victim, is encouraged to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 to speak to a detective in the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online here.