Goose attack in Sherwood Park caught on video

It’s a parent’s instinct: to protect their young. And that was certainly the case in Sherwood Park earlier this week, where a goose was caught on camera attacking a man in order to protect its goslings.

Salena Messal was driving with her husband along Broadmoor Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon when she came upon the gaggle of geese.

Traffic had come to a standstill in order to let the little goslings safely cross the road.

“People are in so much of a rush these days, so it was nice to see people want these little ones to get across,” Messal said.

But what happened next was like nothing Messal had ever seen.

“I thought that it was crazy and that you don’t see that every day so I whipped out my phone,” Messal said. “It was so crazy as I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

A man trying to help the goslings onto the median was attacked by one of the adult geese. The bird can be seen coming at the man on the road, managing to knock him over twice.

“To the poor man who tried to help… I hope he didn’t hurt himself but he seemed like he was enjoying the challenge of helping them.

“Perhaps the geese might have realized he was only trying to help. And it was awesome to see the little one having troubles finally make it over the curb by himself.”