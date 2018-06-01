Nova Scotia Teachers Union elects high school teacher as new president

Nova Scotia’s 10,700 unionized teachers have selected a new president.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union says Paul Wozney received 58 percent of the vote on Thursday.

Wozney, who teaches at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, will start his new role on Aug. 1.

The first round of voting last week did not produce a winner, and incumbent Liette Doucet was dropped from the ballot.

Doucet served as president during a contentious labour dispute with the province last year.

Last February, teachers walked off the job for a day and staged a protest outside the provincial legislature.

The Liberal government eventually passed legislation to end a 16-month contract dispute with teachers and put a stop to a work-to-rule job action.