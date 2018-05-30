Kelowna needs to clean up its recycling

Reduce recycling waste contamination by 12 per cent or face stiff fines from Recycle BC.

It’s a daunting task for the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

As a contractor to Recycle BC the district must meet their recycling waste contamination parameter of 3 per cent.

The district’s current contamination of curbside recycling pick-up is around 15 per cent.

In order to help educate users as to what can and cannot be put in the district’s blue bins, they have hired auditors to go bin to bin checking contents.

The auditors leave a note explaining what was found in the bin that is not recyclable, and if the violation is substantial, the bin won’t be picked up.