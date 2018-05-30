N.S. father who lost son urges 911 callers be directed to locations of life-saving device

A beautiful September day in 201, quickly turned into the worst day of David Fowlie’s life, when he learned that his 28-year-old son Michael had gone into cardiac arrest while cycling on Purcell’s Cove Road.

“There was no previous history with Michael,” said Fowlie. “Even going back a couple of generations, there’s nothing that indicates that there are concerns with cardiac arrest.”

Michael was the only child of David and his wife.

Less than 700 metres away from where Michael collapsed was an automated external defibrillator [AED] that could have saved his life. But the 911 caller had no idea the AED was accessible, or where it was located.

“The caller was not directed to go and get the AED. As well, the caller was not directed by medical communications to begin chest compressions,” Fowlie said.

35,000 – 45,000 ppl. die of sudden cardiac arrest each year in Canada – according to the @TheHSF.

There’s a sign campaign underway in the region informing people that 911 won’t direct you to the nearest location of an AED.

There is a provincial AED registry that currently has 504 AEDs registered, according to Emergency Health Services [EHS], but the organization believes there are at least 1,000 throughout the province.

According to EHS, dispatch isn’t able to tell callers the location of the nearest AED.

The organization says there are plans to eventually change that.

“Full integration including telling callers the location of the nearest AED, will be possible when the next phase of the EHS AED registry is launched. Although we don’t have an exact timeline, we hope this to be available in the coming months,” says Jeff Fraser, director of provincial operations.

Meanwhile, Fowlie is left waiting for the system to change.

“When there’s a cardiac arrest, an AED is essential,” he said.

“Through either, you going to get it yourself being the 911 caller or sending a bystander to retrieve that AED.”