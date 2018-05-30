Deb Hutton: Doug Ford offers stark contrast to big government NDP, Liberals

As I watched the Ontario leader’s debate this past weekend, I realized there is no doubt that I am a conservative. For me, it’s not just a voting choice in the June 7 election; it is who I am and what I believe.

The contrast among the three leaders was starkest for me on Sunday night when they answered a question from the audience about child care. While I think the majority of Ontarians believe that government has some role to play in child care, not everyone believes that it is the government’s job to look after our children. Kathleen Wynne and Andrea Horwath have made it clear that their ultimate goal is universality — free government-administered childcare for all. It is more than just a policy; it is a fundamental view about the role of government in our lives.

Wynne, through her expansion of government spaces and subsidies, has moved the province considerably down this path. And the NDP plan, which offers public-sector care for no more than $12 per day, goes even further. (By contrast, I pay my high-school aged babysitters $15 to 20 per HOUR.)

Doug Ford, on the other hand, was clear in the debate that he supports choice in child care through a refundable tax credit. He spoke about parents being in the best position to make decisions about the kind of specific care their family needs. I share this point of view.

But child care is just one of the many policies in this campaign that highlight the clear choice voters have between very different values and principles, as the Liberals and NDP have both chosen to move their parties further to the left of the spectrum than in recent elections.

Take the somewhat minor example of beer. The Liberals and NDP both recently condemned, and mocked, Ford for promising greater flexibility in the sale and pricing of beer. Their responses pointed to a fundamental difference in thinking. Ford’s announcement wasn’t about beer; it was about competition and free markets.

Or take the example of corporate subsidies. Ford doesn’t believe that government should be using tax dollars to favour one business owner over another through government handouts. The Liberal and NDP disagree and would continue the expensive and unfair practice of corporate welfare.

Conservatives have a fundamental belief that government cannot and should not be all things to all people. It shouldn’t be the first choice to solve every problem. The Liberals and NDP believe that government is the answer to most problems. Just look at their duelling plans for unaffordable “free” pharmacare.

During the debate on Sunday, Ford was clear that there is a limit to how much you can tax people and businesses before damaging the economy. He understands that money can move out of a jurisdiction, taking both jobs and investment with it. And so his plan cuts taxes.

Wynne has recently begun to espouse a similar perspective in her criticism of the NDP, but the Liberal record on tax hikes makes her position laughable. And the NDP are proud of their aggressive plan to take more money out of the pockets of families and job creators.

There are so many more policy areas where the differences in approach are fundamental: on carbon taxes, on legislating striking public-sector workers back to work, on improving math scores in our schools, on tuition, on nuclear energy, on minimum wage and on labour laws.

Beyond these policy options, this election has also shone a light on some major differences in values among the candidates for premier. Conservatives believe in playing by the rules. That means a clear and fair process for immigration. By contrast, the NDP believe it’s okay if you have jumped the queue and are in Ontario illegally. No questions asked. Their plan to turn Ontario into a sanctuary province is a wildly expensive and reckless promise that is an insult to new immigrants who have come to our province legally.

Conservatives have pride in our country and those who protect our personal safety and collective freedoms. Horwath’s embrace of candidates who are anti-police and anti-military is shameful. No wonder she was the only leader at Sunday’s debate who didn’t thank the veteran — who asked a question by video — for her service.

All four of the Ipsos/Global polls since this election began have shown that Ford and the PCs have maintained a solid level of support that is both committed and motivated. But a high level of undecided voters means that this election is far from over.

So my message to voters who share my conservative outlook is this — there is a lot at stake in this election. Much of what we believe in is at risk. Over the next week, be proud of who we are and what we stand for; be unapologetic for fighting for taxpayers and future taxpayers. Celebrate competition and playing by the rules. Laud the fact that there is a leader and a plan who offers a clear choice from the other two.

If we do this over the next week, I know we’ll find that a good number of Ontario voters share our point of view. And on June 8, we will wake up to a Progressive Conservative government.

Deb Hutton was a senior advisor to former Ontario premier Mike Harris.

Deb Hutton joins Omar Khan and Tom Parkin on Global News’ regular political panel, appearing on Global Toronto and AM 640 Corus radio throughout the campaign and as part of our election night coverage.